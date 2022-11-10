Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

