Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

