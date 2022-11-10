Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $154.81

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.81 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.72). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.74), with a volume of 3,656,303 shares traded.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 419.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.81.

Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

