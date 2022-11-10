Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,000. Apple makes up about 6.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Trading Down 3.3 %

Apple stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

