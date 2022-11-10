GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 7,801 shares trading hands.
GreenShift Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About GreenShift
GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.
