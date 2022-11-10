Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

