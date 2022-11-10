Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.82

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.82 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.67). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.68), with a volume of 357,000 shares traded.

Gresham Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £121.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14,600.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About Gresham Technologies

(Get Rating)

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.