GSK (NYSE:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($17.85) to GBX 1,650 ($19.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GSK by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

