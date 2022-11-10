Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335,736 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 281,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 321,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 53,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HAE opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

