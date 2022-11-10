Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.25) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

