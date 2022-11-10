HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HBT Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $611.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

HBT Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.