HC Wainwright Cuts IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $45.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.36.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,193,107 over the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

