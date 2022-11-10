Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.54

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.54 and traded as low as $89.80. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 800 shares.
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.57.
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.
