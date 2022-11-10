HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Lowered to €44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($46.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($64.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.00) to €41.00 ($41.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

