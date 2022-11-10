Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.62). Approximately 21,917 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.60).

Hercules Site Services Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £31.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.25.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.