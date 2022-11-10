Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HESAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,350.00) to €1,390.00 ($1,390.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,393.60.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of HESAY opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.