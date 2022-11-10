Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.04

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.04 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Heska Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $736.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heska by 9.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 29.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 23.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Heska by 245.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

