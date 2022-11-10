HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.47

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.47 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 159.60 ($1.84). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.84), with a volume of 3,183,640 shares changing hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 842.11.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Pugh bought 14,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($24,985.61).

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.