High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.49

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.49 and traded as high as C$13.10. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 4,900 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$428.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.49.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 2.0300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

