Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stake Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 35.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 362,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of HGV opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

