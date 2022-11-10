Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,230 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($13.82) to GBX 1,230 ($14.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,331 ($15.33) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.40) to GBX 1,015 ($11.69) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.65) to GBX 975 ($11.23) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 930 ($10.71) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

