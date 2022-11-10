HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 6.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.43. Approximately 111,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 395,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

