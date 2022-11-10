HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 50.37 and last traded at 50.37. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at 55.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 53.02.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.