Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $329.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $366.00 to $329.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.52.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.07. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 9.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 17.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 417,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

