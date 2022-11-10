HOYA Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for HOYA’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.
Separately, CLSA cut HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
