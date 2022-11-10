HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 307,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 216,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.29.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

