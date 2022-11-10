Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $647.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $572.24.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $553.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.65. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 21.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Humana by 81.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Humana by 7.8% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

