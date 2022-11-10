Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Sells $433,169.20 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBANP opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

