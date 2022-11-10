Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 18,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 15,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

