Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

