Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 11.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.64. 472,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,672,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 10.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 10.61.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
