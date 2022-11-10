Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 11.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.64. 472,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,672,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$43.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

