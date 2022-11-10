iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
iHeartMedia Stock Down 8.1 %
Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 119.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
