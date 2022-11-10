iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 8.1 %

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

IHRT opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 119.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.