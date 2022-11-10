Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 15,115 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.90 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

