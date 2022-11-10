Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,957 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.11. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $186.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

