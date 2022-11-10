Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,411 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

