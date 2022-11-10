Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $91.58 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

