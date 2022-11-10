Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

NYSE TFX opened at $200.45 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

