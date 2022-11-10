Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $604,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equifax by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,868,000 after purchasing an additional 121,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equifax Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

EFX stock opened at $165.12 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

