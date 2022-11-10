Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $614,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after buying an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 153,417 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

