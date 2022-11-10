Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

