Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR stock opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $131.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

