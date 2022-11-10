Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,573 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

