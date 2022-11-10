Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,619 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.24. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

