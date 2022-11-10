Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE BC opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

