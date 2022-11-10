Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Shares Down 8.7%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. 410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

About Immune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.