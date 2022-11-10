Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Shares Down 8.7%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. 410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.
About Immune Therapeutics
Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.
Featured Stories
