Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.