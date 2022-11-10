Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.