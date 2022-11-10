Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Ingredion Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of INGR opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78.
Ingredion Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingredion (INGR)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.