Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of INGR opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.