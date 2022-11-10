Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

INGXF opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

