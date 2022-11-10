Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INE. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.76. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

